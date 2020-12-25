Midnight mass held following social distancing in Goa church

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 25 (ANI): Midnight mass was held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, following social distancing and other COVID-19 norms.

Father Wlater De Sa, parish priest of Immaculate Conception Church, Panaji, told ANI special mass for senior citizens will be held in Goa due to Covid-19 on occasion of Christmas. He also said that Christmas is a special occasion of joy and happiness and that strict Covid norms would be followed during mass service.

On the eve of Christmas, churches in various parts of the country were illuminated.



Christmas lights were displayed in West Bengal's Siliguri. In Kerala, St George Forane Church in Kochi was illuminated.

In Bengaluru, devotees visited St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral, while in Delhi, Sacred Heart Cathedral was illuminated.



The state police allowed the midnight Christmas mass in Bengaluru on Thursday after the changes in the timing of night curfew in Karnataka. The government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am.

"Midnight Christmas mass shall be permitted in Bengaluru tonight whereas New Year festivities will be as per the guidelines issued earlier," said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. (ANI)

