MiG-21 fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 24 (ANI): A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, sources said.

Till last reports came in, a search was on for the pilot, sources added.



Minutes after this, the IAF in a tweet, confirmed the crash of its aircraft.

"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," IAF tweeted.

