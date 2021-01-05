MiG-21 fighter jet crashes near Rajasthan's Suratgarh, pilot ejects safely

Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], January 5 (ANI): A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening due to technical malfunction. The pilot managed to eject safely, the IAF spokesperson said.



"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life," the IAF said.

An Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

