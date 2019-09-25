The MiG-21 aircraft crashed in Gwalior on Wednesday. (File photo)
The MiG-21 aircraft crashed in Gwalior on Wednesday. (File photo)

MiG-21 trainer crash: Rajnath Singh inquires about pilots ejected safely

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to Air Chief Marshal, BS Dhanoa regarding the crash of MiG-21 trainer near Gwalior and also inquired about the condition of both the pilots who had ejected successfully.


The aircraft was on a routine training mission from the Gwalior airbase when the crash occurred at around 10 am soon today after taking off around 10 kms from the Air Force station Maharajpur, IAF officials said.

Both the pilots of the aircraft, including a group captain and a squadron leader were able to eject safely from the aircraft.

The IAF has set up a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate the reasons behind the crash of the Type 69 trainer used for training on MiG-21 Bison planes.

The aircraft was a part of the IAF's Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) school which is also known as the Top Gun school of the force. (ANI)

