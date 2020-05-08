MiG 29 crashes near Jalandhar, pilot ejects safely

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): A Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident, said Indian Air Force (IAF) officials on Friday.

The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter and has been admitted to a hospital.

The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. This is the first air crash involving a fighter aircraft in 2020.

"A MIG Fighter Plane crashed at Chuharpur Village District Nawanshahar today. The Pilot is safe and has been taken to nearby Samundra Village of Hoshiarpur," Government of Punjab tweeted.

Yesterday, a helicopter had made a forced landing in Sikkim due to bad weather but all six personnel were rescued safely. (ANI)