MIG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes in Goa, pilot safe

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A MIG 29K aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed in Goa on Sunday, the Navy said.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An inquiry to investigate the crash has also been initiated.

Indian Navy in a statement said, "Today at around 10:30 am, a MiG-29K aircraft, on a routine training sortie, crashed in Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered." (ANI)

