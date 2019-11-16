MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

Dabolim (Goa) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in South Goa's Dabolim on Saturday soon after it took off for a training mission, Indian Navy said.

Both the pilots have managed to eject safely. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet, the Indian Navy added.

Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal tweeted, "The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely."

Sharing further details, Goa Airport sources said that the Navy aircraft crashed in South Goa at around 12 noon, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Dabolim International Airport.

MiG-29K trainer aircraft was flying from ashore in Goa. During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire on the right engine was observed. The aircraft crashed in an open and safe area. No casualties reported, according to Indian Navy.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

