Migrant labourer cries for help to reach village as his mother passes away

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A migrant labourer from Bhagalpur in Bihar, Tipu Yadav who is stuck in Delhi amid nationwide lockdown was on Monday seen crying for help to reach his village as his mother passed away.

Speaking to ANI Yadav broke into tears saying, "My mother has expired and I am stuck here due to the lockdown. I want to reach my village now. I am a poor man. Please help me."

"I am staying in Delhi from the past 12 years. My father and other family members stay in the village. I have been told that a vehicle will drop me to my village," he added.

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. (ANI)

