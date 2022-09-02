Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) September 2 (ANI): Terrorists on Friday morning fired upon a migrant labourer in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The victim identified as Muneerul Islam, a resident of West Bengal, was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently stable, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The police have cordoned off the area for safety purposes.
More details are awaited.
Last month a migrant labourer from Bihar was killed and two other labourers from the same state were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora village of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
Migrant labourer shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2022 09:34 IST
