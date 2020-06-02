Migrant labourers in Punjab stage protest with empty utensils demanding ration from state govt

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Migrant labourers in Punjab staged a unique demonstration against the state government on Monday with empty utensils, demanding ration from the government during the lockdown.

Migrants silently staged the protest and portrayed how the Punjab government has neglected them by not providing them with the food which they rightfully deserve.

They used big empty utensils to showcase how food is being prepared when no ration is available to them.

On the empty utensils, migrants had written, 'Captain ka aata', 'Captain ki Khichdi', 'Captain ki roti.'

"These utensils are not empty but filled with the ration given by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during the lockdown. So we are cooking with that ration and distributing it to people," said a protestor.

When asked that the vessels are empty, the protestor replied, "So captain sir has also not given us anything. So we are telling him that ration given by him is being distributed."

Another protestor claimed that there is a lack of basic necessities like water and food.

"We want to convey it to the Chief Minister that no arrangements have been made for us. There is no water, food. Poor people are just lying on the footpaths and nobody is listening to us. It is been two months that we are living in this condition," another protestor said.

Punjab Chief Minister On May 30 announced a four-week extension of lockdown in the State till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the Central government. (ANI)

