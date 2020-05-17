Migrant labourers injured in road accident in West Bengal

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): Over 30 migrant labourers injured after their bus in which they were traveling met with an accident near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday.

All injured were taken to Jalpaiguri district hospital and released after preliminary treatment.

Earlier on May 16, in an unfortunate incident, as many as 24 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

