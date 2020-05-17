Migrant labourers living in Delhi are our responsibility, won't be left in the lurch: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi government on Sunday issued an order directing senior officials to ensure that the migrant labourers in the national capital do not face any problem during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "The migrant labourers living in Delhi are our responsibility. If they want to stay in Delhi, they will be taken care of and if they want to return to their village, then trains will be arranged for them. Under no circumstances will they be left in a lurch."

The order issued by the government stated: "All officials are directed to ensure that no migrant worker faces any trouble during the lockdown. Trains will be arranged for all of the migrant workers."

"It should be ensured that the migrant workers do not resort to walking on the road and on railway tracks. In case they are found in such condition, they should appropriately be counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water, etc, till such time they are facilitated to board the 'Shramik' special trains or buses to their native places," the order stated.

It further reads, "There should be proper cooperation with the railways in the running of more number of 'Shramik' special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate. All 'Shramik' special trains should be received without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their places." (ANI)