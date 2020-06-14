Migrant workers allege lack of facilities at quarantine centre in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Migrant workers have alleged lack of adequate facilities at a quarantine centre in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling.

"The condition of the toilet is not good and the water available here is not suitable to drink and bath. We experience itching after taking a bath," a worker told ANI.

389 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 11,087 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 5,060 discharged and 5,552 active cases and 475 deaths.

