Migrant workers allowed to go to UP after being stopped at Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Migrant workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, who protested after being stopped on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border here on Tuesday, were later allowed to go to their home state after buses were arranged for them by the administration.

The migrants are going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh. They were walking on foot in large groups.

The migrant workers complained that they were not allowed to enter in Madhya Pradesh.

"We were not allowed to enter in Madhya Pradesh. We do not have money. How can we go to our homes in Uttar Pradesh. We are forced to walk on foot," said one of the migrants as others supported him.

The administration later arranged buses for them.

Madhya Pradesh government has arranged 375 buses to facilitate movement of workers from its state border with Maharashtra to its border with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (ANI)

