Migrant workers block national highway in MP's Barwani

ANI | Updated: May 04, 2020 00:05 IST

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Migrant workers blocked the national highway here and allegedly pelted stones at the police in which three cops received minor injuries.
According to the District Collector, scores of migrant workers blocked the National Highway 3 in Barwani today and pelted stones at the police personnel.
"We have held talks with them after which the highway has been cleared. Three police personnel have received minor injuries," he said. (ANI)

