Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks, bicycle to their home states

Nagpur/Ludhiana [India], May 17 (ANI): Migrant labourers from Nagpur and Ludhiana have are moving on their own by any means of transport they could find to reach their native home amid COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday.

Some migrant workers continued to travel by trucks while some are traveling on foot and bicycles from Punjab's Ludhiana to reach their respective homes.

A labourer from Nagpur who was traveling in a truck said, "Since the start of lockdown we have faced a number of problems. We wear masks all the time but maintaining social distancing is difficult while travelling like this."

Meanwhile, people in Punjab who mostly are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar said that it will take them around a week to reach their homes. (ANI)

