Migrant workers from Odisha self-quarantine themselves outside village after returning from Kerala

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A dozen migrant workers in the Kalahandi district have set up camp to self-quarantine outside their village even after testing negative for coronavirus, as a precautionary measure after returning from Kerala.

In a commendable move, which shows that people around the country and even in the rural areas are aware of the severity and the threat posed by the COVID-19 infection, the workers decided to self-quarantine themselves to protect their family.

Earlier, the testing of these migrant workers for coronavirus had been carried out after their return to the state and the result had come out as negative.

Meanwhile, former MP from Kalahandi and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das said that the contractors refusing to support the migrant workers during the lockdown phase was the reason why they were being forced to return to their native villages.

"It is quite saddening that the contractors have let go of the workers, despite repeated requests by the government. I urge the contractors to provide for the cash, food and other needs of the workers who they take with them," Das told ANI here.

Hundreds of migrants, a majority of whom are daily wage workers started rushing on foot to their native places from different states amid uncertainty over their livelihood following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

India has so far recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. (ANI)

