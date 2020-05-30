Migrant workers from UP agitate at quarantine centre in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh agitated at the Kanchikacherla quarantine centre on Thursday, demanding to send them to their native places immediately.

The migrant workers say they were stopped while going on foot to their respective homes. As many as 45 migrant workers are staying at Kanchikacherla quarantine centre since 14 days.

"We have been here since 14 days. We want to go back to our homes," one of them said.

They allege that nobody is looking after them or taking care of them. They further claimed that they have approached local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) many times but it was of no use.

Workers further stated that they have decided not to take food until they get clarification when they will be sent back to their places. (ANI)

