Migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station, were unhappy with extension of lockdown: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Around 1500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, Mumbai Police said.

"Today at 4 pm, around 1500 people gathered at Bandra railway station premises. Many of them were migrant labourers. They were unhappy with the extension of the lockdown and wanted to go back to their homes. They had placed their demand before administration," Mumbai police PRO DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

He said local police officials went to the spot and light force had to be used as section of crowd turned violent.

"Local police officials went to the spot talked to them and tried to convince them. During this, a section of the crowd turned violent so light force had to be used to bring them under control. The crowd was dispersed. Police is deployed there. The situation is normal and peaceful," he said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

