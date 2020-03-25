Migrant workers go jobless and homeless due to lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): As the country has been put under complete lockdown for 21 days, several migrants who had come to the national capital for job have now been left jobless and with no hope of returning back to their homes any time soon.

Bhuran Rai, a migrant worker from Bihar, told ANI."For the past 3 days, I have been attempting to go back home. I am now left with no money and have no place to sleep. I need help."

Another migrant worker, Resham from Nepal, said: "I was working in a hotel but since the lockdown, the hotel has been shut down and my employer sent me away without any salary. Now I am left with no money, no food and no place to stay."

"I need help as I want to go back home but there is no bus service available," he added. (ANI)

