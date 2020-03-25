Migrant workers in Delhi facing tough times due to lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Following the lockdown in the national capital in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the migrant workers in the city are facing serious problems.

Rakesh, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh said, "I had no food for three days. I am without any hope right now. Before the lockdown, we used to have food and enough money so that we could survive, but now I have been hungry for three days."

"I don't know where to go and what to do. I only have my mother in my family. I want to go back to my home town but looking at the present situation I don't think that I will be able to go," he added.

Another migrant worker, Pratap from Bihar said, "I am very hungry. I had nothing to eat for three days, I don't have any money or work. If the situation remains the the same then I will die without food."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earleir confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

