Migrant workers in large numbers gather outside Mumbai's Bandra railway station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): A huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station here on Tuesday to board a Shramik special train to Bihar amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The crowd was later completely cleared by the police. Only people who had registered themselves -- about 1,000 -- were allowed to board the train.

The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of people stranded due to the lockdown, which has been extended till May 31.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday said that over five lakh migrants have been safely sent back to their native states by trains and buses and appealed to them to not walk on foot as 'trains and buses are being arranged for them' by his government.

"Till now, we have arranged the safe return of over 5 lakh migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. We are arranging trains and buses for them. It is just a matter of some time. Please do not be restless, have some patience," Thackeray said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

