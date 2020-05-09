Migrant workers queue up outside Bihar Bhawan to seek help, say helpline number doesn't work

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Several migrant workers were seen standing in a long queue outside the Bihar Bhawan here on Saturday, with several complaining that the helpline number remains busy. They are hopeless, from where to seek help.



Speaking to ANI, Prabhat Kumar from Begusarai Bihar said, "I am labour, because of lockdown, I have no work, I am not able to pay my rent, my landlord is asking to vacant the room. I have called more than 100 times but couldn't get in touch with them for 15 days I am trying this helpline number. I am feeling so helpless. If this management can't help then why are they even here."

Another migrant worker, Vikash Kumar from Bhagalpur, Bihar said, "24 hours I try this number but it's always busy. Once when it was connected I told them my problem, they wrote my details and when I called the next time to know the status they told me rudely that they are not sitting for me. I want to to go back to my home."

"I am a cab driver after lockdown my owner took back the vehicle, I have no place to live my money is over. I have been calling on this number my I am getting no response, called many times, " said Ravi another migrant.

Rajesh Kumar from Purnia Bihar said, "I walked 10 kilometres from Moti Bagh to here, have been called many times to go back home, no one is responding. I am so hopeless." (ANI)

