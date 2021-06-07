Migrant workers return to Delhi as economic activity resumes on first day of unlock

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): As soon as the economic activity resumed in Delhi on Monday with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions that was imposed during the second wave of pandemic, hundreds of migrant workers were seen at Anand Vihar ISBT and the adjoining metro station in the national capital on Monday.

People returned to the metropolis hoping to get back to work.

Sonu, who works at a Haldiram store told ANI that the resumuption of Delhi metro servies has brought relief to the people.

"Only buses were playing in the state earlier. It's a relief as metro services have resumed, it will become easier for commuting. It was hard to travel in buses. Only 15-17 people could travel in a bus. People flocked at the bus stops, pushing each other to get the first seat so that they are not left out. Now, the metro resuming its operations, people can commute with ease," said Sonu.

However, he was also of the opinion that the government must not relax all norms immediately to avoid another wave of the pandemic.

"I do believe that everything should not be opened all of a sudden. It should not be like last time, when the government flung open everything in one go, which eventually triggered a second wave," he added.

Speaking about the claims made by the government on their full preparedness on the possibility of a third wave, Sonu denied stating that the claims of the government is a part of the politics.

"The government only claims that they are ready for another wave but when it comes,it translates into a game of politics. We have recently witnessed a shortfall of vaccines also," Sonu said.

Meanwhile, Arjun, who works as a driver said that his income was drastically reduced in the lockdown.



"We did not have much work. We used to earn Rs 200-300 on a daily basis. When there was no lockdown, we used to earn Rs 900-1000 per day," he said.

He further said that people now have become more cautious and now follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

"The crowd is increasing but out of 100 per cent, only 10 per cent of people are seen flouting Covid norms as some are still not wearing a mask," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Monday said economic activity must go on with precautions and full safety measures.



Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "The COVID cases reduced but not ended. Economic activity must go on with precautions and full safety measures. The situation which was created 20-25 days ago should not happen again. Everyone should be careful. People must wear a mask and keep social distancing. There is a challan of Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask. We do not have the purpose to issue challans. Our aim is to keep the people of Delhi healthy and safe."



Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava took stock of the markets in Delhi including the Chandni Chowk. He informed that the shopkeepers and market welfare organisations were also given responsibilities to follow the COVID guidelines. Barricades have been removed from the road so that there is no problem with traffic.

He said when the national capital was facing a grim situation there were some people who went beyond humanitarian ethics and did black marketing of medicines and oxygen. Delhi Police has launched a technical and systematic investigation against such people.

Owing to the decline in Covid-19 cases in the metropolitan city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday permitted Delhi metro services to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Markets and shopping malls have also been allowed to open on odd-even basis.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, there are 5,889 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. (ANI)

