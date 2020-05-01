Migrant workers rush to Ahmedabad Collectorate office seeking permission to go to their hometown

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] May 1 (ANI): Hundreds of migrant workers rushed to the Collectorate office on Tuesday seeking permission to go to their hometown, but however, most of them returned without getting permission letters.

Migrant workers expressed their problems while talking to ANI. Most of them are facing problems in getting permission as the form is available in online mode and they do not know how to fill it.

"I want to go back home in Kolkata. I do not have money, now. I urge West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make arrangements for people like me to take us back to our homes. I am facing many problems here. I was doing painting work here, but the work has stopped, now. Here, I came seeking permission to go to my home but they are saying that there is an online form for it. I do not know how to fill and submit it," Sushant Roy, resident of Kolkata told ANI.

Another migrant worker from Bihar who was stranded in Ahmedabad claimed similar problems.

"I am stranded here for the last 40 days. I am facing problems here in getting food. I am also run out of money. I got to know that they are issuing passes for travel, so I came here but I am facing problems as they are giving information in the Gujarati language. The form is in online and I do not know how to fill and submit it," said Sujit Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

Ahmedabad District Collector KK Nirala said that arrangements are also available for those who are not able to fill the form in online mode.

"The administration has made arrangements for those who are not able to fill the form in online mode. A manual form will be provided to them. They need to complete a simple process, in fact they can do it from their mobile phones. They need to give details about their name, their destination, and other information to their areas' tahsildar. They can also visit Tahsildar's offices and can give their details on paper. They will be contacted soon for sending them back to their homes," Nirala said.

"We have given permissions to those who can go by their own vehicles. We will provide alternate facilities for those who do not have their own vehicles. We are in discussion with state government authorities in this regard. People need to follow social-distancing while travelling back to their homes," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only. (ANI)

