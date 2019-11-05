Migrant labourers in South Dinajpur, West Bengal after they were brought back from Jammu and Kashmir.
Migrant labourers in South Dinajpur, West Bengal after they were brought back from Jammu and Kashmir.

Migrant workers say will return to Kashmir if WB govt doesn't provide jobs

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:49 IST

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A total of 138 labourers who went to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living were brought back to West Bengal after five workers from Murshidabad were killed by terrorists in the Valley last month.
The five migrant labourers were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on October 29.
While the workers are happy to return to West Bengal, they said that if the Mamata Banerjee-led government does not provide employment opportunities to the migrant workers, they would have no option but to return back to the Valley, despite the tense atmosphere in the region.
"We went to Kashmir for plywood work. We were brought back here after five labourers were killed in Kashmir. If the government gives us proper facilities to stay and give us jobs then we will stay here. Else, we have no option but to return to Kashmir to feed ourselves," a labourer said.
Another worker, named Mohammad Mustafa, echoed similar sentiments and said labourers have to continue earning for a living as they are financially backward and need to support their families.
"We have been working there (in Kashmir) despite threats of terror attacks. Right now, it is difficult to work there under such circumstances. When we used to leave for work during the day, there is a fear that we may be attacked," he said.
Narrating what had happened post-the terror attack, the labourer said, "The army asked us to return to our homes. They said that they don't have issues working in Kashmir, but said that they cannot give us 12-hour protection. We were brought to Jammu and a police procession from there took us to Kolkata," Mustafa said.
He further said, "If the Chief Minister gives us jobs, we will stay here. We are poor and we need to work. If no jobs are provided, we are ready to migrate to other places like Kashmir or Mumbai. We will think of going back to Kashmir if the situation improves there."
As labourers raised their grievances, Sub-Divisional Officer South Dinajpur Debanjan Roy stressed that the migrant labourers will be provided all necessary assistance and efforts will be made to provide them employment under the state government's 100-day work scheme.
"Labourers who were working outside the state have been brought back under the directions of the state government. Upon their arrival, assistance has been given to them on priority. They have been sent to their families in villages. We will enroll the labourers under the 100-day work scheme. Assistance will be provided to them on priority," he said.
"If they wish to begin their own businesses, we will provide them with necessary assistance as well. If they require more support, the state government is ready to help them," the official added.
The 138 labourers reached Kolkata by Jammu Tawi Express on Monday. While 133 of them hail from West Bengal, five are from Assam.
Speaking to reporters, Kolkata Mayor and minister in-charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim had said the migrant workers will be sent to their homes as their families are concerned about them.
Asked whether the workers will get employment in the state, the minister said the labourers had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for seasonal work and will have prospects of employment. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Three drug peddlers held in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Three alleged drug peddlers were held from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:42 IST

West Bengal: NCB seizes 25000 bottles of phensedyl syrup in...

Malda (West Bengal) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 25000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:32 IST

Bihar govt uses mural paintings to spread social message, beautify Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bihar government in a unique initiative is spreading social messages through mural paintings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:21 IST

Delhi: Vadra voices concern over VIP exemptions in odd-even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday took to social media site Facebook to criticise the exemptions granted to vehicles of VIPs by the Delhi government in its 'odd-even scheme' to combat air pollution and stated that all must adhere to the law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Foreign cows are 'aunties', Indian cows have gold in their milk:...

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed that cows in the country produce milk which has gold in it and also added that foreign breeds are not "our gaumata" but "aunties".

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Stone crusher, coal and fuel-based industries to remain closed...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In view of the abysmal quality of air in the Delhi-NCR region, hot mix plants, stone crusher, coal and fuel-based industries will remain closed till November 8 in some districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:14 IST

Centre should bring law to tackle air pollution :BSP

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday welcomed Supreme Court's decision on the issue of rising pollution in Delhi and said that the Centre must bring some kind of law to curb the menace and access to clean air should be

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:00 IST

UP: Woman allegedly beaten up in Prayagraj for rescuing stray animals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A woman was allegedly beaten up by her neighbours on Monday in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for supporting the cause of rescuing stray animals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:53 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth India International Science Festival at 4 pm on Tuesday and address a gathering in Kolkata through video conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:44 IST

Mayawati to chair meeting over BSP's performance in UP bypolls

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will be chairing a meeting on November 6 to deliberate over the party's performance in the UP bypolls.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:34 IST

Muzaffarpur: 5 dead in collision between speeding truck, auto

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): Five persons, including 3 children, died after a collision between a truck and an auto in Muzaffarpur's Ahiyapur area during early hours of Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:30 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Police personnel hold protest outside Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

Read More
iocl