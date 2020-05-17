Migrant workers stopped at Delhi-UP border

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The police on Sunday stopped a group of migrant workers from walking towards their homes in Uttar Pradesh, at the Delhi-UP border near Mayur Vihar Extension.

"We have not eaten anything since the last three days and we are being stopped from going home," Sunita, a migrant labourer said.

"Police are asking us to go back. My landlord has locked the room I was living in and is demanding rent. I have no money. Where shall I go? We are hungry. We will die of hunger even if we survive the pandemic," she added.

Earlier in the day, a large number of migrant labourers had gathered in Gazipur area at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. (ANI)

