Migrant workers stranded in various parts of Karnataka being sent to their home towns

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Migrant workers stranded in different parts of Karnataka arrived in buses at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi on Monday morning and are being sent to their home towns.

The Kalaburagi City Corporation has made the requisite arrangements for labourers and their thermal screening is also being done.

"Food packets and water bottles are being provided to all. Buses carrying migrant workers started arriving from 5 am. We are expecting around 70 buses. This process will continue for the next 3 days," Rahul Pandve, Kalaburagi Commissioner City Corporation, told ANI.

"We have made arrangements for registration. And all arriving at the site are undergoing thermal screening," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Sunday allowed labourers to travel to their hometowns in the state on KSRTC buses free of charge for three days starting on Sunday. (ANI)

