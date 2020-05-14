Migrant workers to board 'Shramik' special train to Bihar at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh [India], May 14 (ANI): Hundreds of migrant workers have started gathering at Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector-43 to board the buses to the Chandigarh railway station from where they will leave for Bihar in a Shramik Special train on Thursday.

They were seen following social distancing norms while the administration provided them with food and water. All the workers will be screened before being boarding the buses.

"I was selling paan here, but I became jobless after the lockdown. I have no money now. I am going to my village with my family," Raj Bahadur Pal, one of the migrants told ANI.

The train is scheduled to leave at 2 pm from Chandigarh railway station. A total of 1,350 labourers will be going to Bihar by train. The train will stop at Sitamarhi, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur railway stations.

The Indian Railways is running "Shramik special" trains after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. (ANI)

