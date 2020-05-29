Migrants allege authorities forced them to travel in overcrowded tempos in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): The migrant workers stranded here have complained that while transporting them to railway stations, the State authorities forced them to travel in overcrowded tempos, which led to the violation of social distancing norms.

Speaking to ANI, one of the migrant workers said: "We are from Bhandup area. We filled up the forms and then we were asked to travel in a tempo in large numbers. We don't have an option either. These tempos and trucks were arranged by the authorities."

The Health Ministry has issued guidelines with regard to the transportation of migrants or stranded people to their destinations. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also asked the people to maintain social distancing but in vain.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 85 corona deaths, while 2,598 more people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State's coronavirus count to 59,546.

"With 2,598 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the State today, the total number of cases here has hiked to 59,546. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 1,982 after 85 deaths were reported today," read an official statement from the state's Health Department.

On Thursday, 698 people were discharged from the hospitals after their treatment. Till now, 18,616 people have recovered from the infection, added the statement.

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that with 36 new COVID-19 cases reported today in Dharavi area, the total number of positive cases has mounted to 1,675.

It also said that 61 people in this area have succumbed to the disease so far.

The Centre has listed 13 cities that are considered to be the worst coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70 per cent of the positive cases in the country -- Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

