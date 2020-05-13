Migrants arrive at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Several migrants arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday morning. They were stamped home quarantine by officials and allowed to go to their respective destinations.

B Anil Kumar, PRO South Central Railway, while speaking to ANI over phone said: "Rajadhani Express train from Bangalore to New Delhi arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station today morning."

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate 'Shramik Special Trains'.

The Ministry of Railways has further planned for gradual resumption of passenger train services, and has announced 15 pairs of special train services across the country, according to the South-Central Railway.

Out of the announced trains, three pairs of train services viz., Secunderabad - NewDelhi - Secunderabad: KSR Bengaluru - New Delhi - KSR Bengaluru and MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi - MGR Chennai Central pass through SCR jurisdiction along with a few stoppages provided within the zone.

Tickets under general quota can be booked online through IRCTC website only. Apart from that, to cater to the passengers whose tickets can be issued through PRS counters only, Ministry of Railways has decided that barest minimum reservation counters shall be opened at stations from where trains will originate, terminate or have stoppages enroute for the booking of tickets pertaining to following categories only -

High Official Requisition (HOR) holders, Central Ministers, Government, VIPs, Supreme Court High Court Judges, etc., sitting as well as Former Parliamentarians, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

In addition, freedom fighters, fully reimbursable Railway Warrants/Vouchers etc., passengers availing concession as specified by Railway Board viz., four types of Divyangjan passengers, eleven types of patients, students etc. (ANI)

