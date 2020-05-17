Migrants block Mathura-Agra Highway demanding for arrangements to send them home

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Migrant workers on Sunday blocked Mathura-Agra Highway in Raipura Jat area, demanding that arrangements be made by the government to send them to their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Migrants in large numbers continue to walk on Mathura-Agra highway in order to reach their native states. At around 8:00 am today some migrants lost their patience and blocked the highway.

They collected garbage, other waste items and piled them up on the highway and set it ablaze.

The migrants asserted that they have been starving since two-three days but no arrangements has been made for them. (ANI)

