Migrants block national highway near BIEC in Bengaluru, demanding to be sent to their native states

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Migrant workers blocked national highway near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru on Monday, demanding to be sent back to their home states.

Revenue Minister R Ashok and CM's Political Secretary Vishwanath visited the spot and sent all migrant workers to BIEC center.

The protest caused more traffic and Peenya Police Inspector also suffered minor injuries while sending the migrants. Most of the migrants hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As per the information from, some migrant workers tried to throw stones at the police while they tried to evacuate them from the road to the BIEC center. (ANI)

