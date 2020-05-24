Migrants cannot be blamed for surge in COVID-19 cases: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said that migrant workers cannot be blamed for a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Central and state governments have failed them on every front due to their "inefficiency" to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

"Migrant workers cannot be blamed for an increase in the tally of COVID cases. They are not responsible for it. Centre and states are responsible for the surge in COVID cases. It is because the governments at the state and Central level were inefficient in handling the situation in a better way. They have failed migrants on all fronts," Mayawati told ANI here.

She demanded proper quarantine facilities and food arrangements for migrant workers moving to their states and staying under a 14-day quarantine. "The condition of quarantine facilities for migrant workers is pathetic. Toilets are in poor condition and no bathrooms have been arranged for them. There is no food facility for them at quarantine camps and their families are arranging meals for them," she said.

Mayawati also urged Centre and state governments to provide financial support and stable employment to migrant workers in order to make them "self-reliant" amid COVID-19 pandemic.

She further extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. (ANI)

