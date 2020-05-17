Migrants damage vehicles in Rajkot following wrong information about cancellation of trains

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): Migrant workers ransacked vehicles in Shapar industrial area here following wrong information about cancellation of two Shramik Special trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkot Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Balram Meena said, "Action will be taken against those involved in the incident. Those involved will be arrested and will not be sent to their native places."

Migrants who are working in Shapar Industrial Zone, 20 km from Rajkot, damaged a few vehicles. Police have brought the situation under control.

The special trains carrying migrant workers were to depart today but due to no confirmation from UP and Bihar, trains will have to be rescheduled from Rajkot. (ANI)

