Migrants gather outside Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Accompanied by small children, several migrants gathered outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on Friday to return to their native places.

"My child was born on April 13. We don't have anything to eat now. I request the government to help us reach our homes in Bihar," said a woman among them.

Another woman added, "I have to go to Darbhanga, Bihar. I have three children with me. We have been waiting since yesterday here. We don't have money to pay the house rent."

A total of 1,438 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the city to 35,273.

A migrant woman, whose son underwent heart surgery recently, said, "We don't have money to pay rent. Also, there is nothing to eat. We just want to go back to our home state Bihar. I request the government to help us." (ANI)

