Migrants pelt stones at police in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): A clash between police and migrant labourers took place in Ahmedabad on Monday after the latter pelted stones at Police and vandalised their two vehicles allegedly over their demand to go back to their home states.

Two police personnel have also suffered injuries in the incident.

"When police stopped them they pelted stones, went to Vastrapur and vandalised two police vehicles. They also vandalized the office at a construction site," Pravin Mal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone-1)

"250 people have been rounded up. Action will be taken against culprits, the situation is under control," he added.

Later these labourers rushed to the IIM Company, where they were working and broke the office glasses, DCP informed. (ANI)

