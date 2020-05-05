Migrants send to Secunderabad Railway Station via buses, to board train for Bihar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): As many as 59 migrant labourers from Hyderabad's Mirchowk were sent to Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday via buses, from where they will be boarding train to Bihar, said Sub Inspector, Mirchowk Police Station.

"Today from Mirchowk division that is from four police station limits we are sending 59 migrant labourers who belong to Bihar state to Secunderabad Railway where they will board a train to Bihar," said Laxmi Narayana, Sub Inspector, Mirchowk Police Station.

"Two buses were arranged from the government in which we are sending them to the station. There are around 2,000 migrant labourers working in Mirchowk divisionand they will be sent on different dates. Today 59 are being sent," he added. (ANI)

