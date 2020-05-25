'Migration Commission' to be set up in UP for providing skill-based employment to workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered the formation of a 'Migration Commission' for the purpose of providing the workers, who have returned to the state during the lockdown phase, with employment suited to their skills.

This information was shared during a press conference held by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) at the Lok Bhavan.

During the course of a meeting held earlier today, the Chief Minister had ordered the formation of the Commission and asked all officials to ensure suitable employment is provided to all workers, numbering close to 23 lakhs, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, he has also ordered all workers to be sent to home quarantine for 14 days, after they are provided with rations and Rs 1,000 in cash, and conduct skill mapping so that they can be accommodated in different sectors.

The Chief Minister has also asked the Health Department to increase the number of samples tested per day to 10,000, which currently stands at over 7,000, according to the officials.

Till 12 am, 1,113 Shramik Special trains have reached Uttar Pradesh, bringing 14,88,000 lakh people back to the state, apart from other trains for which approval has been sent.

Close to 2.43 lakh people have also returned to the state through buses from neighbouring Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, among other states.

The officials also informed that Uttar Pradesh currently has 2,493 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,433 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 155 deaths had been reported so far in the state as of Sunday morning. (ANI)