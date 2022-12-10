Migratory birds starts arriving at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam attracting Indian as well as foreign tourists

Morigaon (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): With the arrival of winter, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has also started witnessing the footfall of migratory birds. These birds travel thousands of miles during the winter season from Europe and the Himalayan Region to this wildlife sanctuary in Assam. Thousands of migratory birds are currently stationed at the wildlife sanctuary.



Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary which is also home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros also turns into the home of a large number of migratory birds from Siberia, Europe and the foothills of the Himalayas every winter. These birds travel to these places in order to escape the chilling Siberian and European winter.

A number of species of migrating birds have arrived in the wildlife sanctuary and tourists have started crowding in huge numbers in for a glance at these birds. Tourists from both India and abroad have gathered at the sanctuary to watch these birds. (ANI)

