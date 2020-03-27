Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale struck in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
The earthquake struck at 5:11 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far. (ANI)
Mild earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
ANI | Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:38 IST
Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale struck in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.