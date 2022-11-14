Mild earthquake rattles Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, around 2.35 pm on Monday.

"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 14:35:46 IST, Lat: 24.57 & Long: 82.75, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 132km SE of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 rattled Punjab's Amritsar, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremors were experienced around 3:42 am, it added.

On November 12, Saturday, tremors from a earthquake in Nepal were experienced across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), around 8pm.



The temblor in the neighbouring country was measured at over 5 on the Richter scale.

Earlier, on November 9, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 had rocked Nepal, leaving at least six persons dead, including children.

The NCS had said the earthquake occurred around 1.57 am and at a depth of 10 kms in Nepal. Tremors from that quake were also felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas.

On October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu around 2.52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km east-south-east of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter struck central Nepal, between Kathmandu and Pokhara.

It was estimated to have killed 8,964 people and leaving close to 22,000 injured. (ANI)

