Mild rainfall predicted in parts of Odisha over next 2 days

Sonepur (Odisha) [India], October 31 (ANI): Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area was formed over East-central Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The IMD also said that associated cyclonic circulation will extend up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. The system is likely to move towards the Bangladesh coast during the next 48 hours.



Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were above normal over South Coastal and north Interior Odisha and normal over rest Odisha.

"Minimum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were below normal over South Coastal Odisha and normal over rest Odisha. The highest maximum temperature of 34.5 C was recorded at Talcher and the lowest minimum temperature of 13.4 C was recorded at Sonepur in the plains of Odisha," as per IMD.

"Mild rainfall is predicted in some parts of Odisha over the next two days. The weather will remain cloudy," H. R. Biswas, Director - IMD Bhubaneswar, said. (ANI)

