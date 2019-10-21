Milind Deora appeals to people of Maharashtra to vote in large numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Monday appealed the people of Maharashtra, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers.

"I would like to appeal this to all the people of Maharashtra to come out and cast their precious votes. I would like to request the young voters, especially, to come to vote for progress in Maharashtra," he told reporters after casting his ballot.

On October 14, disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Niupam had called Deora 'Nikamma' (useless) and downplayed speculation over his absence at Rahul Gandhi's rally in the state during the run-up to the elections.

Deora had earlier replaced Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief.

The voter turnout for Maharashtra Assembly polls stood at 30.89 per cent till 1 pm.

Out of the 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Armori witnessed the highest voter turnout of 52.89 per cent and Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 15.70 per cent till 1 pm.

Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)

