Milind Deora praises PM's Houston speech; Modi recalls his father's commitment to strong Indo-US ties

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled former Union Minister Murli Deora's commitment to strengthen ties between India and the United States, which coincided with Milind Deora's appreciation of Modi's speech at 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said: "My friend, late Murli Deora would have been really glad to see the strengthening ties between the two nations."

"Thank you Milind Deora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji's commitment to strong ties with the USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of POTUS was outstanding," read the PM's tweet.

The Prime Minister's response came after Congress leader Milind Deora termed Modi's Houston visit a "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. President Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans' contributions make us proud," Deora tweeted.

Thanking Modi for his support, Milind Deora again took to the micro-blogging site saying: "Thank you Narendra Modi ji! Murlibhai put the nation first and worked with all governments in India and the US to deepen ties between our great countries. In my many interactions with my Democrat and Republican friends, they too acknowledge India's leadership in the 21st century."

This comes as several Congress leaders have been accusing the Prime Minister of violating the Indian foreign policy by "interfering in the domestic elections of another country." (ANI)

