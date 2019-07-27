Milind Deora's resignation not yet accepted: Kharge

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday said the resignation of Milind Deora as Mumbai Congress president has not been accepted.

The party on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad, a two-time Lok Sabha MP, as the working president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

"We have appointed a working president for Mumbai (Eknath Gaikwad). He and Milind Deora ji will work together. There was a confusion ever since Milind Deora ji submitted his resignation. His resignation has not been accepted," Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters here.

Gaikwad is a three-time MLA from Dharavi Assembly seat and has been an MP from Mumbai North Central and Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituencies.

The appointment of Gaikwad has come as the party is planning to begin its preparations for the state Assembly elections which are due later this year in Maharashtra.

Sources in MRCC had said that with the decision on Deora's resignation from the top leadership still not being accepted, he is likely to lead the party in the elections in the city.

On July 7, Deora had submitted his resignation after the Congress put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

