Milind Soman booked for circulating his 'obscene' picture

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 7 (ANI): A case has been registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach.



The South Goa district police on Thursday booked Soman for promoting obscenity, days after a nude photograph of the former supermodel while running on a beach went viral.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa told ANI that a case has been registered at Colva Police Station under Section 294 IPC and 67 IT Act against Soman.

"An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media," Singh added. (ANI)

