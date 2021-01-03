Militant module in J-K's Poonch: More arms, ammo, grenades recovered in LoC village

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): A consignment of arms, ammunition, and grenades were recovered this morning from Dabbi village located ahead of the Line of Control (LoC) fence in Balakote, said Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral.

The recovery includes a pistol, three pistol magazines, 35 bullets, and five hand grenades.

The fresh recovery has been made on Sunday morning during an operation in LoC village Dabbi of Balakote, according to an official release.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Ramesh Angral said that on December 28 last year, three militant associates were arrested in the Balakote area near LoC with six hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

The trio includes Mustafa Khan son of Yasir Khan resident of Galuta, Mohammad Yaseen son of Walayat Khan, and Rayees Ahmed son of Mohammad Iqbal, both residents of Dabbi Balakote.



SSP said that during sustained interrogation of the trio, some more vital clues were developed after which a team of Police headed by SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Jafri and Army launched an operation in Dabbi village located ahead of LoC fence in Balakote from where a consignment of arms, ammunition, and grenades have been recovered on Sunday morning.

He said that today's recovery is the third recovery under this module of militant associates busted in the LoC area of Mendhar.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral further informed that Jammu and Kashmir Gazanvi Force is the militant outfit that was operating this module from POJK

SSP said that Jammu and Kashmir Gazanvi Force apart from militant activities is now also trying to carry out militant activities and is attempting to target religious places with an aim to trigger communal tension in the Jammu region.

He added in the first recovery of six hand grenades that were made from the arrested three persons, it is evident that grenades were to be lobbed on religious places in Ari and Mendhar town areas of Poonch district.

The second recovery was made from Dabi village wherein two pistols, seventy bullets, and two grenades were recovered.

"The handlers from across used to drop the consignment in hidden patches right in front of Indian locations and these arrested militant associates then managed to pick it up for further carriage in the hinterland," SSP said. (ANI)

