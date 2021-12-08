Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby bases, said sources.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Military chopper with CDS Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2021 13:40 IST
