Military hospital in Jammu saves lives of soldiers injured in encounters, ceasefire violations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): A military hospital in Jammu is saving the lives of soldiers who have suffered injuries during encounters with terrorists or in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

A dedicated disaster ward has been set up at the hospital and the team of specialist doctors is always on standby. They treat splinter injuries, bullet injuries, and other injuries.

Regular drills are being held in the hospital to deal with such situations.



Brigadier KJ Singh, Commandant, Military Hospital said that it is their duty to save the lives of injured soldiers, and teams at the hospital are always ready to treat the injured.

"It is our duty to save the lives of injured soldiers. Our disaster management drill takes place once in three-four months. Our QRT teams are always ready. As soon as we get information about casualties, we get ready quickly. As many as 20-30 injured soldiers can be treated immediately. Our operation theatres and surgeons are always ready," Singh said.

"We don't have super-specialists but have basic specialties. Our surgeons are trained in trauma. We have orthopedics and general surgeons," he said. (ANI)

